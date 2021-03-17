Improvements suggested for DidikTV

PETALING JAYA: Education experts have lauded the proposal to make DidikTV a permanent feature, but said improvements are necessary to ensure it can adequately serve the needs of students in the long term.

They said the Education Ministry could invest in developing better content, or making the content interesting enough to grab and hold the students’ attention.

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman deputy head of curriculum development Dr Ngeow Yeok Meng said making DidikTV a permanent feature was a brilliant idea.

To improve the programme, she said the government should develop “excellent” content that can be updated year to year to ensure it remains relevant for the younger generation.

She said introducing gamification, or incorporating play into the lessons by having mid-lesson quizzes and interactive question-and-answer sessions, is just one way of improving DidikTV.

“If real-time synchronous interactive sessions are not possible, perhaps DidikTV producers can collaborate with teachers to show the programmes during school hours,” she told theSun.

“This will ensure that even students who do not have access to internet connectivity can still follow the lessons,” she added.

Ngeow said the ministry could hire a team of teaching assistants to answer questions from students through messaging services such as WhatsApp, or other social media platforms even after the lessons have been broadcast on DidikTV.

For younger students, DidikTV can adopt animated or emotive pedagogical methods that mimic human characters, she added.

“For example, an actual or an animated physical education teacher character can demonstrate how biceps and triceps stretch for bigger and stronger arms, adding some humour or flavour into the demonstration,” she said.

“For instance, Popeye showing off his muscles after a workout would make the lesson more memorable.”

“Teachers are not born entertainers. Hence, adopting technology to help out in the explanation can make the lessons lively and dynamic to instil interest in both active and passive students.”

DidikTV was launched as an additional feature to help students forced to stay home due to the Covid-19 pandemic keep up with their lessons. However, it came under heavy criticism.

There was public outcry over the quality of the show despite the fact that educators hailed it as a positive alternative for learning.

Parent Action Group for Education chairman Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim agreed that DidikTV should be made a permanent feature.

“However, I believe it now appears that it cannot become a source of formal learning. Instead, it should play a supportive role for formal learning, given that lessons on the television can prove to be quite dry.

“Improvements should be made to spark curiosity and a desire to want to learn more. Have short bite-size programmes to capture the imagination of the student,” she suggested.

Noor Azimah noted that DidikTV could cater to the needs of children in remote areas where even the journey to school is tough and gruelling.

National Union of the Teaching Profession secretary-general Harry Tan said people should allow the DidikTV ratings to speak for itself.

“This is fairly new and time should be given for improvements to be made.”