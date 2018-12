KUALA LUMPUR: The state of the country after the 14th general election (GE14) and the agenda to improve situation in the country are expected to be among the main topics that will be raised at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) general assembly beginning this Friday until Sunday.

After Bersatu and its allies in Pakatan Harapan (PH) succeeded in defeating Barisan Nasional (BN) in GE14, the coming general assembly which will be the second for Bersatu will certainly be different as it is now the the party that is part of the ruling coalition of PH – not an opposition the party used to be when it held its first general assembly last year.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya (pix) said after PH conquered Putrajaya last May, the agenda to repair the damage done by the previous administration was crucial to be explained to the grassroots right up to the highest level of leadership as it was still not understood by some quarters.

“Certainly, many topics will be raised by delegates. When we get the feedback, we will use it as an agenda for our struggle. This is crucial for us because it is the starting point on the party’s direction (after winning Putrajaya),“ he said during an interview with a few media organisations recently.

The interview was held was held in conjunction with the upcoming party’s second general assembly, to be held this weekend at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

Marzuki, who is also Deputy Foreign Minister, said at the last general assembly, Bersatu was an opposition party, and now, as a ruling party, the platform should be optimised fully.

“The agenda on Malay Bumiputra and Islam will certainly be raised also because they are very close to Bersatu, apart from giving priority to and emphasising social and economic issues, and on education, where the Bumiputera is still lagging behind.

“So, these are basic issues which we have to tackle, and at the same time, we develop Malaysia as an Islamic country,“ he added.

He said with Bersatu as one of the ruling parties, the party leaders should be open-minded and opened to criticisms and views.

“Prior to this, we were opposition and gave our views for the people and the country. Now, we are in the government, do not fear to listen to the voice of the grassroots. Before we talked about 1MDB, we took action, so now we have to tell the truth and to decide for all to speak on the truth,“ he added.

He advised delegates, especially those who would be on stage to debate for the first time, to control their emotions and to not deviate from the topic.

“It will be a closed debate because of the sensitivities involved,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Marzuki said Bersatu was now in the process of updating its membership registration, adding that the party now had nearly 200,000 members.

“Prior to GE14, the party was deregistered. So, there are a lot of documents on the members missing, and also why we cannot provide the specific number on the party members.

“Some come to us saying they have joined Bersatu, but claim their names are not in the system,“ he added.

About 3,000 delegates from 135 party divisions are expected to attend the general assembly. — Bernama