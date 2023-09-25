Improving public transport not just about bus routes: Experts

PETALING JAYA: While Transport Minister Anthony Loke said last week that the Land Public Transport Agency will coordinate bus routes in the Klang Valley to improve services, experts have instead called for a better and more integrated system of public transport.

Universiti Sains Malaysia School of Civil Engineering Transport Engineering lecturer Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah said increasing the number of buses should see an increase in the number of passengers, but congestion remains a serious issue.

“Supplying more buses would increase passengers, but it will not necessarily solve traffic congestion if the buses only attract new travellers and not prompt motorists and motorcyclists to use buses.

“Congestion will only be relieved when traffic is below road capacity.”

Ahmad Farhan said achieving this requires multiple strategies, one of which is for the ministry to improve the roads first.

He said having more buses would only achieve the desired results if they are adequately designed to serve their numerous functions in the Klang Valley’s urban setting.

“Buses provide the first and last-mile travel for urban rail users such as LRT and MRT. It is also the local transport in towns where most short-distance travel occurs and links to

longer-distance travel.”

Ahmad Farhan said Loke’s plan is a good start, but the immediate focus should be on providing an exceptional bus service that will draw passengers from private vehicles.

“Complementing the rail demand will be useful too. Additional measures to deter private transport use may also provide a faster and more sustainable impact on relieving congestion.”

Universiti Putra Malaysia Road Safety Research Centre head Assoc Prof Dr Law Teik Hua said aside from addressing overlapping

bus services, there should not be undue pressure on the ministry to handle the immense task of managing the proposed 4,000 buses daily from 766 currently in the Klang Valley.

“Bus mobility should be the key focus, ensuring the seamless movement of the vehicles in the Klang Valley,” he said.

He added that the routes should be revised to create an effective network, along with better coordination with traffic light sensors that require precise timing.

Law also said considering the broader impact, a comprehensive approach towards an integrated public transport system should be adopted, rather than relying solely on buses.

“Malaysia should not just focus on improving bus routes, but all forms of public transport to connect the country with an integrated public transport system.”

He said balancing the competition between public transport, private cars, and motorcycles is complex.

“The limitations of the MRT and the impracticality of ‘park and ride’ schemes should be addressed, including measures like reducing parking spots or increasing toll charges to incentivise the use of public transport.”

Law said the improvements require the government to make up its mind on what exactly it wants to achieve and have its efforts driven by strong political will.

“There is a need for informed decision-making processes and continuous evaluation of these efforts, as well as input from nearby communities, especially public transport users.”