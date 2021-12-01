In interests of all M’sians to ensure Najib doesn’t return as PM: LKS

PETALING JAYA: It is in the interests of all Malaysians who want a clean and honest government to ensure that Datuk Seri Najib Razak (pix) does not return as the 10th prime minister in the 15th General Election, Lim Kit Siang said today.

Let me declare that Najib personally is not important, but it would mean the return of the days when Malaysia was associated with “kleptocracy at its worst”, he added.

The DAP veteran said Najib thought he has found a way to stop public discussion of two issues: the possibility of his return as the 10th prime minister of Malaysia and his brother Datuk Seri Nazir’s proposal for a reset of national policies and institutions.

“But he cannot be more wrong when he thought he could achieve these two objectives when he tried to caricature me as being too obsessed with him,” Lim said in a statement.

“Secondly, while we can agree or disagree with the question of modus operandi, Malaysians must welcome Nazir’s call for a reset of national policies and institutions as it is precisely because of the failure to reset national policies and institutions that one country after another had overtaken Malaysia, whether in international competitiveness, good governance or in having an effective and efficient government.”