‘In M’sia, it seems like refugees are treated worse than criminals’

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is simply not a safe place for refugees, activists said.

According to a report by The Malaysian Insight, North-South Initiative executive director Adrian Pereira said refugees are aware of the fact but still end up here because of “desperation”.

“In Malaysia it seems like refugees are treated worse than criminals,” he reportedly said.

Pereira said the National Security Council (NSC) guidelines for refugees are harsh.

The NSC considers refugees, including Rohingya, undocumented migrants.

The government places refugees under a very high security band when refugees should be given their fundamental rights,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mahi Ramakrishnan of Beyond Borders said the situation for the refugees was even worse now following job and income losses due to Covid-19.

“We all know that the prices of food items have increased, making it a double whammy for them. And there has been no financial aid or support from the government,” she reportedly said.