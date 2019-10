KOTA KINABALU: Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said, the time will come when Sabahans can enter Sarawak without being subjected to any conditions.

He said even today, there is no problem for people in both states to go in and out of Sabah and Sarawak; besides no fee is imposed.

“There are some aspects that we need to look at and in fact for Sabah and Sarawak there is no problems with that. But there are some factors that need to be understood and taken into account, including geopolitical factors,” he told reporters after a dinner organised by the state government to celebrate him and his entourage, who were on a two-day visit to Sabah, last night.

At present, Sabahans use Social Visit Passes or passports to enter Sarawak.

Meanwhile, commenting on his visit accompanied by a delegation to Sabah, Abang Johari said it was aimed at strengthening ties of friendship between the two states.

“Thanks to the warm welcome extended to us by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal. Many things can be accomplished with such a good relationship,” he said.

Among the things which could be implemented include enhancing development and the communications network which would further boost the tourism industry of both states, he said.

“Of course Sarawak will play a role in the framework of cooperation with Sabah, Brunei and Indonesia ... because I am confident and trust that this is going to benefit us all, especially Malaysia as Sabah and Sarawak are part of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie said the visit by the Sarawak Chief Minister was a good step in strengthening relations to build a Malaysian nation.

“There are many things we can do for the next generation. Sabah and Sarawak have similarities in terms of culture, customs and religion and it is certainly our pride because even though we live in diversity, we have always lived in peace and harmony,” he said. — Bernama