INCEIF University produces 99 graduands from 28 countries this year

KUALA LUMPUR: INCEIF University witnessed the graduation of 99 graduands from 28 countries at its 13th convocation, cementing its role in producing top-notch Islamic finance talents and experts.

INCEIF president and chief executive officer Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Azmi Omar said the diversity of INCEIF graduates affirms the university’s role in developing world-class talent for the global Islamic financial services industry and reinforces Malaysia’s position as a worldwide hub for the industry.

“Today we celebrate graduates from diverse backgrounds and of multi-faith from 28 countries including Afghanistan, Hungary, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Pakistan, United Kingdom and the United States,” he said in his speech during the convocation ceremony at Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), here today.

INCEIF University was set up by BNM in 2005 and has been tasked to develop and nurture talent and experts in the Islamic financial services industry.

Adding another distinctive factor to the ceremony, the convocation also marks the first convocation for the newly appointed chancellor, Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, who is also BNM governor; and pro-chancellor Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar, a Shariah scholar.

Eleven graduands received their Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Islamic Finance; 54 in Masters in Islamic Finance Practice; 22 in Master Science in Islamic Finance; six in Executive Masters of Islamic Finance; four in Chartered Islamic Finance Professional and two in Master in Business Administration.

Joining them were 58 recipients of the Professional Certificate in Islamic Finance. - Bernama