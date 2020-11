KUALA LUMPUR: Incensed at being accused by his father of being a drug addict, a man threatened to injure and slash the latter with a machete in an incident at Taman Bukit Rawang Jaya, near here, on Thursday.

Gombak Police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the 20-year-old man was arrested early today after the 60-year-old victim lodged a report at the Rawang Police Station.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect was not happy with the action of his father, who told his friend about him (the suspect) taking drugs and often asking for money from the victim (father),“ he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Arifai, the suspect was arrested at about 2.15am at a house in Taman Bukit Rawang near here, and the police seized a machete believed to be used by the suspect to threaten his father.

Urine tests found the suspect to be negative for drugs, and he has been remanded for four days until Monday for further investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

In a separate case, two men were arrested for fleeing a police check in the Sungai Pusu area in Gombak, early Thursday morning.

Arifai said in the 2.30am incident, the two suspects who were riding in a Proton Perdana car refused to stop the vehicle after being ordered to do so by policemen patrolling the area.

“The police team managed to chase down and stop the car at the Desa Makmur area, but the suspects managed to escape leaving the vehicle behind,“ he said.

Both suspects were arrested at about 9.45pm the same day at a house along Jalan Gombak Batu 10, Kuala Lumpur.

He said initial investigations found that the vehicle’s road tax had expired, and the two suspects were remanded for four days until Monday for further investigations to take place.-Bernama