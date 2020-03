KUALA LUMPUR: The telecommunications industry is offering several incentives during the Movement Contol Order period from March 18-31 to ensure vital information can be disseminated to the people in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) said the incentives include unlimited access on calls made to Crisis Preparedness and Relief Centres (CPRC), besides additional lines for the National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry (MOH) to ensure their agencies operate at an optimum level.

“Telecommunication companies already have their business continuity plans in place to ensure network, online applications and customer services operate as normal despite the nation being faced with the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin said the effort taken is to ensure network capacity is adequate and strengthened to cope with an increase in usage in critical areas such as clinics, hospitals, police stations and government offices.

It is also done to ensure the people continue to have access to communication services, to operate their businesses besides being able to receive information from the government’s public delivery system.

“This proves the commitment undertaken by the telecommunication companies, broadcasters and postal and courier companies to ensure services remain uninterrupted. These are vital or essential services that fall under the Movement Control Order,” he said.

As Communications and Multimedia Minister, he expressed his appreciation to the telecommunications industry, broadcasters, including National News Agency (Bernama), and postal and courier services who had all come forward to assist the people throughout this period.

“My appreciation also to broadcasters for offering additional or free services during this (MCO) period and for disseminating vital news and public announcements on Covid-19,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced that the MCO will take effect from March 18-31 to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection, which as of yesterday has recorded 900 cases in the country. — Bernama