Incentives for teaching aids recognition of teachers’ efforts during PdPR -NUTP

KUALA LUMPUR: The one-off allocation of RM100 Special Incentives for Teaching Aids announced by the government in Budget 2022 is an appreciation and recognition for teachers who have worked hard in making home Teaching and Learning sessions (PdPR) successful during the Covid-19 pandemic, said the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP).

NUTP secretary-general Wang Heng Suan said in a statement, NUTP supports and appreciates the allocations provided for the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), adding that it believed that the decisions were made after assessing various angles.

However, he said NUTP requested the government to review the RM1,000 rebate provided to teachers for the purchase of laptops used during the PdPR.

He explained that teachers were not provided with any allocation or given devices to facilitate the PdPR sessions during the pandemic.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when tabling Budget 2022 at Dewan Rakyat today announced the special incentives for 400,000 school teachers under the MOE.

-Bernama