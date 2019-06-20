Incident in Pasir Gudang possibly caused by toxic gas: Dr Dzulkefly (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The incident involving 15 students from Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar in Pasir Gudang, who suffered breathing difficulties and vomiting, is possibly caused by toxic gas, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Speaking at a press conference at his ministry here today, he said the Health Ministry was aware of the incident and would closely monitor the situation, adding that “everything is under control”.

“The symptoms look like a possibility of poisonous gas or one of those volatile organic compounds as the cause ... just like the Sungai Kim Kim incident,“ he said, adding that the ministry had been in touch with Johor Health Department director Dr Selahudden Abd Aziz on the matter.

Asked if there would be any announcement on school closure, Dzulkefly said it was a bit too early to decide or say anything.

“I’m going to see the information ... kind of toxicity ... and other factors like the level of exposure and toxicity which need to be looked into.

“What is important is that the Johor Health Department is working diligently. They have been alerted and they are on the ground addressing this,“ he said.

In March, the toxic pollution of Sungai Kim Kim resulted in over 4,000 people falling ill and led to the closure of 111 schools in Pasir Gudang district. — Bernama