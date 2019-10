KUALA LUMPUR: It will still be a major crime if a person insult or incite hatred against any race, religion or the royal institution, even if the Sedition Act 1948 is repealed.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said these offences under the Sedition Act would be moved to other existing legislations to maintain peace and harmony.

“At the moment, the ministry is still conducting studies and reviews pertaining to the proposed repealing of the Sedition Act.

“The ministry’s stand is that offences related to the royal institution, race and religion, must be maintained by transferring and placing them under other existing laws such as the Penal Code or by introducing a new law altogether, if necessary.

“This is to ensure there was no void in the country’s legislation should the Sedition Act be repealed,” he told the Dewan Rakyat, here, today.

Azis was responding to Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (BN-Kota Tinggi) whether the government plans to amend existing laws to ensure heftier punishments for those who insult, mock or play up issues on religion for vested interests.

Azis said the government would not compromise on any individuals or groups who raise issues that touch on the sensitivities of other Malaysians that might affect the racial and religious harmony here.

“To further address the issue, the Home Ministry will increase its awareness programmes to the public to be more aware and sensitive towards sentiments of race, religion and royalty.

“We are also conducting studies on improving existing acts so that more effective actions can be taken by the police against any quarters who continue to raise such sensitive issues,” he said.

Azis said since the beginning of this year, the police have received 34 cases of insulting a religion, three of which sentences have been meted out, six are undergoing trial, nine cases are being reviewed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers, four still being investigated by the police, and 12 no further action (NFA).

On a suggestion for a special court to be set up to hear cases related to race, religion and royal institution, Azis said there is no need for it currently, as there are already laws and provisions that could handle such cases.

“Also, the situation in the country has not reached to the point that we require such special court to be established,” he said.