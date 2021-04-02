Include internet connectivity in planning permission, Saifuddin tells developers

PUTRAJAYA: Developers have been urged to include Internet connectivity requirements in the planning permission for the development of an area so as to expedite the construction of telecommunication towers and telecommunication infrastructure.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) said that previously companies developing residential and industrial areas as well as new townships only had to provide plans for water and electricity infrastructures in the planning permission.

He said that telecommunication companies would only come to a construction area after the project was completed and that, he added, caused delays in providing related infrastructure.

“Developers are now asked to provide plans for Internet connectivity, such as the (telecommunication) tower location and fibre optic cable route, as the third utility apart from water and electricity in an effort to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure.

“This is because when Internet connectivity is not included in the planning permission, (telecommunication) towers can only be built in certain areas and there will be blind spots due to land problems,” he told reporters after presenting the Excellent Service Awards (APC) 2020 to Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s (KKMM) staff, here today.

Saifuddin said KKMM had discussed the matter with state governments for the local authorities to gazette Internet services as part of the planning permission.

At the event, Saifuddin presented the APC awards to 146 recipients of various grades, including two persons with disabilities, namely Grade N19 administrative assistant from the Johor State Information Department Chua Boon Kiong and KKMM staff Mimi Noor Azni Shaari.

A total of 634 KKMM staff received the APC 2020 awards in appreciation of their excellent service, including KKMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and six other officers who have served the ministry for more than 30 years. — Bernama