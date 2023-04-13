Income eligibility limit for RMR raised to RM5,000

PUTRAJAYA: The household income eligibility limit to apply for Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) under Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB) has been raised from RM3,000 per month to RM5,000 per month.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said this would open up more opportunities for the people to apply for the housing scheme.

“Applicants can submit their applications online via the SPNB website and no more through agents. The process will be done transparently, and there will be no more agents collecting fees,” he told reporters after the RMR offer letters and house keys handover ceremony here today.

Elaborating, Nga said among RMR’s new initiatives was the extension of the monthly instalment period from 16 to 25 years with a fixed rate of RM300; applicants can choose six designs offered by SPNB and a layout that suits their lifestyle, such as maintaining a three-room design or changing it to two rooms.

“In addition to modern and habitable house designs, SPNB is also in the process of obtaining a quality standards certification from SIRIM that it recognised internationally for all the housing units it builds,” he said.

Since 2002 until March this year, SPNB has completed 56,002 units of RMR nationwide.

Nga said that in Budget 2023, RM358 million had been set aside for SPNB to construct 4,250 units of RMR this year at a starting cost of RM75,000 per unit.

Earlier, Nga handed over RMR offer letters and house keys to 40 recipients from Selangor, Perak, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan. - Bernama