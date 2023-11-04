Income of p-hailing riders to be regulated by APAD: MOT

KUALA LUMPUR: The income of riders of food or good delivery riders will be regulated by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to overcome the issue of manipulation or suppression of their income by the service provider company, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

He said the move was also in line with the Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2023 which was passed by the Senate yesterday.

He said the Land Public Transport Act 2010 was amended to provide for government decisions involving the regulation of goods vehicle services, including the use of motorbikes through p-hailing service.

“We are aware of the issue of manipulation of p-hailing workers’ income and this is also why the government decided to regulate this industry,“ he said during the winding up on behalf of the ministry in the Senate today.

At the sitting today, the Dewan Negara also passed the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (Amendment) Bill 2023 which aims to, among other things, provide for p-hailing vehicles as goods vehicles that are subject to an intermediary business license.

Hasbi, during the winding up, said the ministry together with the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) had drawn up a draft curriculum or learning syllabus for p-hailing riders to obtain a vocational license.

“One of the main scopes that will be included is understanding the difference in risk as a sender compared to a normal user,” he added.

He said the course can be offered by driving institutes and p-hailing service providers but will be fully monitored and regulated by the JPJ. - Bernama