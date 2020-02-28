Income tax returns for 2019 can be submitted via e-filing starting March 1

CYBERJAYA: Taxpayers can submit their income tax return forms for 2019 via the e-Filing system starting March 1, the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDN) said in a statement today.

The applicable forms are E, BE, B, P, BT, M, MT, TF and TP.

LHDN urged taxpayers to submit their forms and pay their income tax within the stipulated period, to avoid the imposition of penalties for late submissions and late payments.

It said taxpayers could also submit their BE forms through the mobile application ‘Mobile Filing’.

More information can be accessed through its official portal at www.hasil.gov.my or the Hasil Care Line (HCL) at 03-8911 1000 or +603-8911 1100 (overseas). — Bernama