Incoming cabinet reshuffle anticipated tomorrow

APPROXIMATELY eleven months after the formation of the Unity government in November of last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is anticipated to announce a cabinet reshuffle tomorrow.

This pivotal announcement was anticipated to be made following the post-cabinet meeting, according to The Vibes.

Nevertheless, the matter needed to be made public before Anwar departs this Thursday for an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Some people had previously claimed that there would only be minor “changes,“ but according to the information I received, there will be a significant overhaul, the source said.

The move, according to the sources, will involve a number of portfolios and important ministries, including the ministries of housing, human resources, health, and youth and sports.

Sources added, “At tomorrow’s announcement, the PM is also expected to name a successor to the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, minister of domestic trade and costs of living.”

In hindsight, even though Salahuddin’s passing occurred more than two months ago, his replacement still remains a mystery.

However, two full ministerial portfolios may be assigned to MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan, according to sources.

“Ka Siong has just retained the (MCA) presidency while Anwar’s recent presence at the MIC headquarters may well indicate the ‘return’ of MIC in the cabinet,“ the source continued.

Furthermore, over the past few weeks, rumours about the cabinet reshuffle had already been rampant.

Additionally, it became more widely discussed after Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi made a hint about it two days ago.

Zahid claims that one of the elements influencing the reorganisation is the portfolio gap left by the late Salahuddin’s passing.

On top of that, Getaran was informed that Zahid’s name was listed in the reshuffle along with that of Health Minister Dr. Zaliha Mustafa.

Since taking over as the federal government’s ruling body on November 24 of last year, this will be the first cabinet reshuffle that the unity government has publicly announced.