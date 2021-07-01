Incorporate suicide prevention in MCO plans, govt urged

PETALING JAYA: A total of 266 people took their lives between March 19 and Oct 30 last year while there were 1,080 suicide attempts.

These figures provided by the Health Ministry are just the tip of the iceberg and are on the rise, the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) said today.

Its president Mohideen Abdul Kader (pix) urged the government to incorporate suicide prevention in its Movement Control Order (MCO) plans.

“Government agencies were flooded with a total of 145,175 distress calls between 25 March 2020 and 20 May 2021,” he said in a statement.

“A breakdown shows that 85.5% of the calls were related to mental health issues requiring emotional support and counselling pertaining to acute stress, anxiety, depression, abuse, and suicidal behaviour. Twenty-five percent of these cases were attributed to debts; 24% to family problems; and 23% to marriage problems that affected their mental health.”

Mohideen said Malaysians had never witnessed the despair of so many jobless, hungry and homeless people, having to depend on soup kitchens for their meals.

According to the Department of Statistics, as of February 2021, there were 777,500 Malaysians unemployed. Such a situation causes despair and hopelessness besides the feeling of loneliness during the pandemic that has driven people into suicidal tendencies, he said.

“Such a worrying trend is the consequence of the various forms of MCO since the start of the pandemic last year. Besides the effects of isolation, the majority of Malaysians are left to survive on their own since businesses and jobs are badly affected by the MCO.

“There is little financial aid reaching those in need during the current MCO. Prihatin Rakyat 1.0 was announced in March 2020 and Prihatin Rakyat 2.0 in January 2021. The RM40b Pemerkasa Plus financial aid package for MCO 3.0 is insufficient considering that some of whom have already depleted their life savings and are jobless,” he added.

CAP proposed a multi-pronged approach to the problem:

· The government should coordinate in compiling a comprehensive list of counselling hotlines of government agencies and NGOs such as Befrienders. The list can be sent as viral messages in different languages through social media. It is because, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC)’s 2020 report, the frequency Malaysians share online contents is astounding: 19.2% on a daily basis; 49.1% on a weekly basis; and 18.9% on a monthly basis.

· The government should try to involve psychologists to assist or advise during this pandemic. Malaysia is grossly lacking psychologists as the Malaysia’s Mental Health Advisory Council revealed that there is only one clinical psychologist to every 980,000 of the population.

· Government ministries and their agencies should proactively work together with non-government organisations (NGOs) in preventing suicides. The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM); Ministry of Education (MOE); Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE); and Ministry of Youth and Sports should use their machineries and contacts to facilitate counselling or help people under their respective portfolios. For example, MOE and MOHE can engage the participation of teachers to counsel students who are distressed or put them through to appropriate counsellors because students are more likely to trust their teachers than a stranger.

· Economists are needed to input creative ideas on how to stimulate the local economy. One proposal is for the government to create online platforms for job seekers and the marketing of food/products since people are home-bound during MCO. Such marketing platforms may help to promote local businesses. Currently a sizable amount of online transactions involve overseas purchases and this means draining our Ringgit from the country while local businesses are competing for whatever market share remains.

· People should take the initiative to visit Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM)’s website such as https://www.bnm.gov.my/covid19 for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to see how they can seek assistance. For individuals, they can seek advice about restructuring their debt from the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency, commonly known as Agensi Kaunseling dan Pengurusan Kredit (AKPK), at https://www.akpk.org.my/about-us.

· Government agencies should also work with various NGOs that either provide dry rations or operate soup kitchens for the homeless and the poor. Some of the food can be obtained from the existing food banks and NGOs can assist in food distribution to needy families. Many of these NGOs have invaluable grassroot contacts that they have been working with, some for decades, or through their own contacts. The government does not need to reinvent the wheel.