Increase in dengue cases alarming: Kelantan health director

PASIR PUTEH: The number of dengue cases in Kelantan has increased at an alarming rate with 2,030 cases recorded from Jan 1 to July 13 this year, compared with 518 cases in the same period last year.

Kelantan Health Department director Dr Zaini Hussin said Kota Bharu recorded the highest number of cases with 730, followed by Tumpat (273) and Bachok (156) and the rest in other districts.

“Three deaths were also recorded in the same period, involving two cases in Kota Bharu and one in Bachok,“ he told reporters after officiating the Kelantan-Terengganu Fitness Cycling Programme at the Tengku Anis Hospital, here today.

A total of 300 people took part in the programme involving a 40-km stretch ending at Kampung Beting Lentang, Besut, Terengganu. - Bernama