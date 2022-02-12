Increase in dengue cases in 47th epidemiological week

PUTRAJAYA: The total number of dengue fever reported during the 47th Epidemiological Week (ME) rose by 8.9 per cent or 1,734 cases compared to 1,593 in the previous week, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

However, he said, no death from complications due to dengue fever was reported during the week.

He said the cumulative number of dengue fever reported to date was 56,304 cases compared to 23,547 cases during the corresponding period last year, which is an increase of 139.1 per cent, while the total number of deaths reported dengue fever during the period this year was 37, from 18 in 2021.

“There were also 54 hotspot locations identified during this (47th) week, compared with 61 hotspots in the week before, with 25 hotspots in Selangor, 19 in Sabah, seven in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, two in Perak and one in Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said surveillance done on chikungunya recorded 18 cases in the 47th ME with 11 cases in Penang, Selangor (four) and one each in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka.

“The cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date is 710 cases. For the zika surveillance, 1,939 blood samples and 17 urine samples were taken for zika screening and the results were all negative,“ he said.

Recreational parks and playgrounds were still risk areas for dengue fever infection, he said, adding that the bad habit of throwing rubbish indiscriminately is a threat to health.

As such, Dr Noor Hisham said every household must inculcate the culture of maintaining cleanliness by not throwing rubbish indiscriminately from a young age so that it will become a habit when they reach adulthood.

He said individuals who to go recreational parks must protect themselves by putting on moquito repellants, especially during peak hours when the mosquitoes are active between 5 am and 7 am and 5 pm and 7 pm. - Bernama