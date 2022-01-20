Increase in e-commerce, online job offer fraud cases in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: There was a drastic hike in e-commerce scams and fraudulent online part-time work offers in Kelantan last year, police said.

State police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said 309 e-commerce cheating cases were recorded with losses of RM1.44 million compared to 229 cases and losses of over RM800,000 in 2020.

In addition, he said that 51 cases of online part-time work scams were recorded last year with losses of over RM650,000 compared to zero cases in 2020.

“The two methods of cheating have risen drastically and it is hoped that the society will be more careful to avoid being duped.

“The public must exercise wisdom because we find that in online part-time work fraud cases, the person applying for a job apparently must make a payment first.

“This is clearly a fraud,” he said to reporters after the monthly gathering at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here, today.

In another matter, Shafien said nine policemen were sacked for various disciplinary offences last year.

He said the most number of offences involved drug and crime activities.

Meanwhile, commenting on sale of vaccine certificates, Shafien said, to date, no new arrests have been made.

He said investigations into the case involving a doctor together with three other individuals last Jan 16 and 17 was now 50 per cent completed. - Bernama