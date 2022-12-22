Increase in flood evacuees in Terengganu, Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) in Terengganu and Pahang continues to rise, while in Kelantan, it has dropped, as of 8 am today, and in Johor and Terengganu, the number of evacuees remains the same as of last night.

In TERENGGANU, the Secretariat for the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said that the number of flood victims continues to increase from 36,009 people at midnight to 36,231 people this morning.

A total of 9,739 families are still seeking shelter at the 256 PPS in the eight flood-affected districts, namely Kemaman, Besut, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu and Marang.

Ini PAHANG, the JPBN Secretariat said the number of flood victims showed a slight increase to 35 people at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Ular, Kuantan, from 30 people yesterday.

In KELANTAN, the JPBN Secretariat said that the number of flood victims has dropped to 30,115 people this morning, from 30,551 people last night, and they are being accommodated at 119 PPS in nine districts, namely Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai, Pasir Puteh, Jeli, Kota Bharu, Bachok, Tumpat and Machang.

In JOHOR, the JPBN Secretariat, in a statement, stated that the number of flood victims remained at 48 people this monring and they were at two PPS in Segamat, with 34 of them at the Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak and 14 others at the Kampung Tasek Community Hall.

According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department, the water in four rivers in the state is still at the alert level, namely Sungai Muar, Buloh Kasap in Segamat at 8.49 metre, Sungai Sembrong at Empangan Sembrong (10.02 metre); Sungai Ayer Hitam at Kampung Paya Embun (4.77 metre) and Sungai Endau, Kampung Labong in Mersing (1.12 metre).

In PERAK, the number of flood victims this morning remained at 26 people, involving 12 families, in Bagan Datuk, and all of them were seeking temporary shelter at the PPS at SK Sungai Tiang Darat.

State police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri is scheduled to visit and hand over food boxes to flood victims at the PPS today. - Bernama