Increase in living allowance can help students focus on studies

KUALA LUMPUR: The increase in the Living Allowance (ESH) for Public Service Department (PSD) scholars as announced yesterday is seen as being able to contribute to better achievement by students.

This is because the students can be more focused on their studies when they are no longer burdened by financial issues.

Dr Sazuliana Sanif, the Deputy Dean (Academics and Students) of the Centre for Language Studies, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), said the higher living allowance would enable PSD-sponsored students to access additional resources.

“This includes reference materials, books and equipment needed for their studies which, in turn, will improve the quality of their learning and achieve better academic results.

“With adequate funding, the students can fully focus on their education without having to face excessive financial pressure,” she said.

Assoc Prof Dr Fuadah Johari, the Deputy Dean of Research and Innovation of the Faculty of Economics and Business, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia, when contacted, described the move to increase the PSD living allowance as a very good approach, considering the rising cost of living.

“Educational scholarships are investments to generate returns in the future. So, government spending in the education sector will indirectly generate the local economy, specifically for the basic needs of students in public institutions of higher learning.

“This will indirectly boost the local economy for the economic activities of the retail, food and service sectors, which are the basic needs of students,” she said.

According to Fuadah, the move is also a form of investment in the development of the country because students who are successful in their careers after graduation are potential taxpayers in the future.

Senior lecturer at the School of Social Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Dr Azmil Mohd Tayeb described the increase as a good initiative.

“It is in line with the current cost of living. This increase in allowance can, to a certain extent, reduce the burden on students so that they can focus more on their studies,” he said.

Fadzillah Aishah Ismail, the journalism lecturer at the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies UiTM Shah Alam, said academics welcomed the decision to increase the allowance as it showed the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was concerned about the rising cost of living, including the students.

“Don’t buy unnecessary things, use the allowance for better purposes, such as buying study books and those related to education.

“Although some may feel that RM100 is little, for B40 students it is a large amount that will definitely be a relief for students of public institutions of higher learning sponsored by PSD,” he said. - Bernama