ARAU: Perlis National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) is taking seriously the high number of methamphetamine addicts in the state compared to other types of drugs, said its director Azizah Ahmad.

“The number of meth addicts has increased to 897 persons or about 88.46% detected last April compared to 798 persons or 75.57% last year.

“For the year 2017, meth addicts recorded the highest number at 961 people or 62.12% of the total number of drug addicts detected,” Azizah told the media when met at the Community Empowerment programme at the Arau RPA Hall yesterday.

Azizah said the programme to combat drug addiction, launched in 2017, had showed some results but it would be difficult to be fully eliminated. — Bernama