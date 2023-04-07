Increase in tourist arrivals can strengthen ringgit

PORT DICKSON: The increase in foreign tourist arrivals to the country can strengthen the value of the ringgit, which is currently relatively low, said Deputy Finance Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said that currently more than 200 million tourists from China are planning their trips abroad and it is hoped they choose Malaysia as a tourist destination.

“We want a lot of tourists because they generate revenue for the country, including those involved in tourism, hotel, food and beverage sectors.

“At the same time, the demand for the ringgit by tourists when they visit Malaysia can boost the performance of the local currency,“ he told reporters after a working visit to the Port Dickson Passenger Jetty, here today.

He said therefore that agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) also play an important role in enhancing the tourism economic sector in this country.

“The delay at the airport and at the jetty is a recurring thing. I think when we need a lot of tourists to come to this country, one of the agencies that plays an important role is the Customs, which is to manage the arrival of tourists efficiently.

“Nevertheless, I see improvements being made, for example at this jetty, Customs uses the approach of collecting goods to be screened at the scanner while other passengers line up waiting for their turn at the counter, it is a method that can speed up the queue,“ he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Ahmad said the state JKDM Enforcement Division seized items worth more than RM800,000 for the first six months.

He said from that amount, the tax collection that should have been collected was RM1.04 million involving items such as cigarettes, liquor and vehicles.-Bernama