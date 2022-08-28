Increased allowance for Kemas volunteer community development assistants: PM

SERDANG: The government has agreed to increase the allowance of volunteer community development assistants from RM500 to RM800, which will benefit 9,439 Community Development Department (Kemas) staff, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

Speaking in front of about 7,000 Kemas members at the department’s 60th-anniversary celebration here, the prime minister said the government also agreed to increase the subsistence allowance of Persatuan Bekas Anggota Kemas Malaysia (PBKAM) members from RM300 to RM500.

Recalling his meeting with PBKAM when he was leading the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, now known as the Rural Development Ministry, Ismail Sabri said that the association had requested for a subsistence allowance, which was later approved at RM300 per month.

“In remembering the services of 4,423 PBAKM members, I agree to increase their subsistence allowance to RM500 per month,” he said in appreciating the contribution of Kemas members in implementing various efforts to improve the quality of life of the rural community.

At the gathering, which was attended by Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Ismail Sabri said the government also approved an allocation of RM8 million for the digitalisation programme of 800 Kemas preschools (tabika).

In his speech, the prime minister said the government also agreed with some of the suggestions put forward by Mahdzir regarding improvements to the Kemas service scheme, especially involving contract staff and District Kemas Officers.

Among the suggestions made by Mahdzir in his speech earlier was to shorten the qualification period of contract officers for appointment to permanent posts from 15 years to 10 years, and to relax the conditions for contract officers who have served more than 10 years but less than 15 years to be appointed to permanent posts.

Also proposed is a two-grade promotional jump for Grade S19 Community Development Assistants to Grade S22 and S26; restructuring the service scheme for Kemas Tabika and Taska educators and Assistant Skills and Community Officers by providing promotion opportunities from Grade S29 to S32 and S38.

Ismail Sabri then instructed Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, who was also present at the gathering, to take immediate action on the matter.

The prime minister said Kemas members, in general, are the frontliners of the government and serve as agents of change who mediate between the people and the government and, therefore, should act as the eyes and ears of the government.

More to come. - Bernama