Increased awareness among Perlis fishermen on dolphin protection — PNW

KUALA PERLIS: There is now increased awareness among Perlis’ fishing community on the importance of protecting dolphins ever since cooperation was forged with environmental organisations and enforcement authorities in the state.

Perlis Nature and Wildlife (PNW) founder Syamil Abd Rahman said fishermen from Kuala Perlis have been reporting dead dolphin sightings or rescues to the Fisheries Department and PNW of late.

In the latest incident today, a group of fishermen informed PNW that they stumbled upon the carcass of a dolphin off the coast of Kuala Perlis near Kampung Sungai Baru.

He said PNW then went to the location to collect the samples before sending them to the MareCet for laboratory testing.

MareCet is the first non-governmental organisation in Malaysia that is dedicated solely to the research and conservation of marine mammals in Malaysia.

“In the first nine months of this year, there were two cases of rescued and four cases of dead dolphins reported,” he told reporters when met at the location today.

Meanwhile, Perlis Fishermen Association board member Razak Saad, 60, shared his first experience of rescuing a dolphin and her calf on Sept 3 after 42 years of being a fisherman.

Razak said along with two friends, Abdullah Lee and Mustaqim Ahmad, they lifted the two mammals, stranded on the beach near Kampung Sungai Baru beach due to low tide, into their boat.

He said dolphins are unique marine mammals and they appear to understand human language.

“While lifting them, the dolphins kept quiet when I said ‘Hang Diam Sat, Aku Nak Kalih Hangpa’ (please keep quiet for a while, I want to shift the both of you),” he said and smiled as he recalled that encounter.

The three friends then brought the mother and the calf to about one nautical mile from the beach before freeing them.

Razak said the most beautiful moment was when the dolphins slapped their tails on the water as though thanking the trio for rescuing them.

Razak said he has heard many stories from his elders on how dolphins had helped fishermen in trouble at sea as well as pointing to specific locations with tail slaps as to where fishermen should cast their nets.

Meanwhile, Perlis Fisheries Community chairman Husin Ya said dolphins and fishermen share a close bond at sea.

“Usually, dolphins are seen a lot during the southwest monsoon season, between May and September, which is the season for mackerel. But the dolphins never interfere with our fishing activities,” said the 61-year-old. — Bernama