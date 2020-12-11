Increased in traffic volume likely this weekend — PLUS

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) anticipates higher traffic volume following a long weekend in Selangor thus, recommending motorists to plan their journey ahead.

Its managing director Datuk Azman Ismail, in a statement today, said that apart from long weekend for the Selangor residents in conjunction with the Sultan of Selangor’s birthday today, this weekend also marks their first major travel window following the lifting of inter-state travel restrictions announced last Saturday.

He said that preparations are underway to accommodate more highway users this weekend and PLUS is taking all necessary precautions to ensure motorists’ safety, comfort and convenience including at the rest and service (R&R) areas.

“I would like to appeal to all motorists to support PLUS’ efforts in ensuring compliance with all health and safety procedures throughout their journey by wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing and practicing good personal hygiene.

“In order to promote safe physical distancing, we also recommend our customers to pre-order food and drinks using the PLUS mobile application,” he said.

He also reminded motorists to ensure sufficient balance in their Touch ‘N Go cards and e-Wallets to minimise disruptions. — Bernama