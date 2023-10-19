Increased IPG activation price brings relief to rubber tappers

KUALA NERANG: The increase in the activation pricing level for the Rubber Production Incentive (IPG) to RM3 per kilogramme (kg) announced in the Budget 2024 brings relief to rubber tappers.

Mohamad Halim, 48, from Kampung Tanjung Piring, Nami, here said the increase allows the group to earn some additional income during the current uncertain economic situation.

“The announcement by the prime minister brings joy to me, but if possible, the incentive should be raised further in the future, maybe to RM4 or RM5, because increasing it to RM3 is still insufficient in the current situation.

“In my village, many people complain about rising prices of goods. But I also thank the prime minister for addressing this matter in the budget,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat, said the government has agreed to increase the activation pricing level for IPG to RM3 per kg with an allocation of RM400 million.

For Othman Salleh, 68, from Kampung Belukar Luas, Naka, the announcement demonstrates the government’s concern for the plight of rubber tappers who are struggling to earn a living.

Besides increasing the IPG activation price, he said the government should consider other measures to help rubber tappers increase their income.

“For example, maybe the floor price of scrap rubber can be raised further (because) it has not been increased for a long time. If it’s increased, it will allow rubber tappers to sell at a slightly higher price,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ishak Majid, 58, from Kampung Belukar Luas said even though it may seem small, the increase in the IPG activation price could have an impact on the tapper’s income.

“Currently, I work in other people’s plantation, and many incentives provided by the government are only received by the plantation owners. So, if possible, the government should also provide incentives to rubber tappers or distribute them between plantation owners and tappers, including the monsoon aid,” he said. - Bernama