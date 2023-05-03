Increased number of dengue cases in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The cumulative number of dengue cases in Kelantan up to the eighth epidemiological week (ME) this year was up by 41, with 280 recorded compared to 239 during the same period last year.

“However, no death has been recorded so far and one of the contributing factors to the increase in dengue cases is the unpredictable weather,” said Kelantan state Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin

He told reporters this after the Syariah Compliant Nursing Course opening ceremony at Kolej Poly-Tech Mara (KPTM) Kota Bharu today, which was also attended by KPTM Kota Bharu deputy academic president Mohd Sahidi Yaakob.

Elaborating, Dr Zaini said a total of 97,784 premises were inspected and 463 were issued with compound notices, amounting to RM231,500, under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act (APSPP) 1975 (Act 154) for being breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Dr Zaini said most hospitals in Kelantan had already implemented operations in accordance with Syariah with the help of religious officials, including implementing the Hospital Mesra Ibadah (HMI) programme.

“We have held courses for the staff involved. In terms of application, it still has certain constraints, mainly due to the lack of personnel.

“We will try to implement it as best possible but it needs to be understood that, in an emergency, members or personnel can treat patients of the opposite sex,” he said. - Bernama