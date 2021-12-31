Increased patrols for New Year’s Eve -IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: All police commissioners, state police chiefs and district police chiefs are ordered to increase patrols at popular hangout spots for New Year’s Eve tonight.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said the patrols are to ensure the public complies with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and not gather in large crowds to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He said action under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) can be taken against any party who violates the SOP.

“We advise the public to always comply with the SOP, and everyone’s cooperation in this aspect is important as Covid-19 still represents a serious health threat,” he said in a statement today. -Bernama