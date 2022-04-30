Increasingly heavier traffic reported on highways and major roads

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy traffic has continued to build up on highways and major roads to the north, south and east coast of the peninsula, as the Hari Raya ‘’balik kampung’’ exodus picks up pace.

Checks on the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) Twitter page at 2 pm today showed that traffic was getting more congested on several stretches of the North-South Highway.

In the north, congestion was reported over an 8.1-kilometre stretch from Bukit Tambun to Jawi, while south-bround traffic was also slow moving from Pedas Linggi to Simpang Ampat.

On the Duta-Ulu Kelang Highway (DUKE), traffic was heavy after Sentul Pasar, heading to Greenwood and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway; as well as on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) heading to the Gombak toll plaza and Genting Sempah; and Bukit Tinggi to Lentang.

The latest traffic information is available on the toll-free Plusline 1800-88-0000 and Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/plustrafik, or LLM line at 1800-887752 or Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/LLMinfotrafik. - Bernama