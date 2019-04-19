Indecent man who revealed private parts in public arrested

JOHOR BARU: Police detained a local man on suspicion of indecent behaviour towards a woman at an insurance agent’s office near Kota Tinggi yesterday evening.

Kota Tinggi District Police Chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah said the man, in his 50s, was detained at 6.15pm.

“The suspect was detained less than 24 hours after he was believed to have acted in an indecent manner at 8.30am yesterday.

“Police thank the informant whose help resulted in the quick arrest,” he told Bernama here today.

He added that the suspect will be brought to the Kota Tinggi Court this morning for a remand application.

Yesterday, a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording went viral on the internet, showing the suspect behaving in an indecent manner towards a woman at the office of an insurance agent in Kota Tinggi.

The 1 minutes 29 seconds recording showed the suspect entering the office, and believed to reveal his private parts and trying to catch the woman who managed to escape and leave the premises. — Bernama