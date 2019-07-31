Independence is priceless, cannot be traded: Senior citizens

MALACCA: The independence, peace and prosperity enjoyed by the people in this country today are priceless and cannot be traded for money.

Those are the words of a senior citizen, Jaafar Ahmad, 72, when asked about the meaning of independence and the selection of Malacca as the host of the National Month and the Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2019 campaign, which will be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, at the Dataran Pahlawan here this Saturday.

Jaafar, from Sungai Udang, said the country was successfully liberated through the freedom fighters’ hardships and struggles and the responsibility to defend it now falls on the current and future generations.

“Independence is priceless. No amount of money or medal can ever repay their blood, sweat and tears, the new generation needs to maintain harmony and avoid disunity because if they don’t, it is not only detrimental to themselves but also the country,” he told Bernama here recently.

For former history teacher Nordin Ismail, 65, his love for the country is so deep and he is more than willing to dedicate the rest of his life to serve the nation if ever needed.

“Without the elders, there is no future for the young ... even if my energy is not as strong, my mind is not as sharp as before, I am still ready to help in every way I can to ensure the country remains peaceful and prosperous. My only hope is that the harmony that has long existed in this country can be preserved so that it can be passed on to future generations.

“Although the meaning of independence today may differ than before, we are still fighting for the same thing, the freedom to govern our country our way without having to involve outsiders,“ he said.

The Bukit Katil-born senior citizen said the idea of independence used to focus solely on the struggle to liberate the country from colonial rule, but today it has taken on a wider context.

Military pensioner Ramli Ehsan, 67, said that although the meaning of independence today was greater than ever before, it did not mean that the task of the people and leaders in defending the country’s sovereignty and independence was over and done with.

“Instead, all parties have to work hard to make this a developed and peaceful country so that all the benefits can be shared together,” he said. — Bernama