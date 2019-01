KUALA LIPIS: With the campaign period now in its 11th day, independent candidate for the Cameron Highlands by-election Sallehudin Ab Talib, 61, said he has covered 70% of the Jelai state constituency and will work to complete it before polling day.

Confessing that he found the campaign trail very tiring, the former lecturer at Institut Pendidikan Guru (IPG) Tengku Ampuan Afzan, Lipis, who does not have a campaign machinery said beginning tomorrow, he would go to the higher levels of the holiday resort to campaign and meet the voters in Tanah Rata.

“I have gone to many areas here (Jelai) and met the voters. It is really challenging, especially going into the Orang Asli settlements.”

“So from tomorrow, I will go all out to campaign all day in Cameron Highlands,” he told reporters after paying a friendly visit to the Orang Asli Pos Lanai settlement in Kuala Medang near here today.

He said besides meeting the voters in Sungai Koyan, meeting the Orang Asli was very important as the community made up 22% of the 32,048 voters in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency while Malay voters made up 34%, Chinese with 30%, and Indians with 14%.

The Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election on Jan 26 will see a four-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s candidate M. Manogaran, Ramli Mohd Nor from Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independents, namely Sallehudin, a former lecturer at the Aminuddin Baki Institute, and farmer Wong Seng Yee.

The by-election is being held after the Election Court on Nov 30 last year, declared BN candidate Datuk C. Sivarraajh’s victory in the 14th General Election (GE14) null and void due to corrupt practices. — Bernama