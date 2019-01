TANAH RATA: Independent candidate in the Cameron Highlands Parliamentary by-election Wong Seng Yee has urged the authorities to conduct an immediate investigation into claims which went viral on the social media last night that the machinery of a political party had given money to the Orang Asli.

Wong, 41, said if the claims were true, it was most disappointing.

He hoped that all candidates could conduct their campaigns in the next two weeks in a clean, trustworthy and proficient manner.

“However, if true, I am disappointed and hope the authorities can take action so that the same thing does not happen again in other elections,“ he said when met after he brought representatives of the media to visit his chrysanthemum farm in Habu near here today.

Asked if there was a possibility that he was inclined towards Pakatan Harapan as the land issue he was championing was similar to Manogaran’s, Wong said he did not take sides with anyone and was alone in his campaign.

He said there was no question of him feeling disappointed with the government for failing to resolve the land issue, and what was important was that the voice of the farmers be heard, even at the top level.

“I have many friends from PH, DAP and PKR and also with the BN opposition.

“I am contesting in this by-election on my own initiative to bring the voice of the farmers here to be heard,“ he said.

The by-election is being held after the Election Court, on Nov 30, annulled the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of the BN in the 14th general election (GE14) due to corrupt practices that influenced the voters.

The Election Commission has set the early voting on Jan 22 and polling day on Jan 26. — Bernama