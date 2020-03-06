Independent candidates should unite to play a bigger role in politics

PETALING JAYA: There is a plan to make civil society kingmaker in the next general election, and this will be achieved by fielding at least 50 candidates in the polls.

Political commentator Prof Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi said the time has come for a “coalition of independent candidates” to come together to play a bigger role in the country’s administration.

Tajuddin said he aims to make that a reality through the Malaysian Action for Justice and Unity Foundation (Maju) to which he is adviser.

He said the chosen candidates could contest under a common banner in the 15th general election that is slated for 2023.

If they win a substantial number of seats, they could play the role of kingmaker.

Tajuddin was commenting on a call for civil society to be given a bigger say in the country’s administration.

This, political analysts say, could pave the way for Malaysia’s political and democratic systems to regain the people’s faith.

That faith was lost in the political crisis that led to the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government last week.

They are of the view that the past week’s events did not help to improve the current government’s popularity nor that of the previous administration.

Former Suhakam (Human Rights Commission) commissioner Muhammad Sha’ani Abdullah said the recent political manoeuvrings showed that many MPs who represent political parties are putting personal gains ahead of public interest.

However, Sha’ani pointed out that the role of civil society MPs in policy-making could be limited unless they hold ministerial positions.

Activist Ho Yock Lin said regardless of their positions, civil society members should remain vocal in Parliament and stay true to their cause.

The former All Women’s Action Society president said voters should also give these individuals a chance by voting them in, having seen the abuse of power by many politicians over the years.

However, Ho raised a question whether the current dynamics of Malaysian politics would allow this opportunity for civil society, given that many constituents continue to vote along racial and religious lines.

“Maybe to some of us, what is important is integrity. But to many of the common folk, they still vote based on ethnicity,” she said.