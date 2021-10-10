Independent Children’s Commission Act should be passed in parliament -Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: Parliament needs to pass a law to create an independent Children’s Commission Act with sufficient funds to carry out the duties and roles of the commission to ensure that the group gets proper protection.

Select Committee on Women and Children Affairs and Social Development chairperson Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix) said the matter was among the main issues raised in the committee’s meeting with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) held on Thursday.

“Representatives of NGOs shared their views on matters related to the role of the Children’s Commissioner, the Children’s Court and the role of the Committee to Address Domestic Violence,“ she said in a statement yesterday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, Ministry of Rural Development, Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam), National Council of Women’s Organisations Malaysia (NCWO) and CRIB Foundation (Innovation and Child Welfare).

Also present were representatives of the All Women’s Action Association (AWAM), Women’s Centre for Change (WCC) and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) while Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh was present as a special guest.

The meeting also discussed the need for capacity building of relevant stakeholders to improve the efficiency of procedures including in the management of emergency assistance, police enforcement and legal aid.

In addition, the main issue raised was to improve state -level coordination in the management of domestic violence.

The statement also mentioned that a transparent national data collection system to monitor and respond to cases of violence against women and children needs to be developed.

“To ensure transparency and accountability of the relevant agencies, the Children’s Commission and the Committee to Combat Domestic Violence are requested to publish annual reports that can be accessed by the public,“ he said.

According to the statement, the committee held engagement sessions with the NGOs involved to protect and preserve the welfare and best interests of women and children. -Bernama