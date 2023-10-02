Independent consultant remanded in money laundering probe

PUTRAJAYA: An independent consultant was remanded for five days, starting today, on suspicion of receiving wages from a woman with the title of Datuk Seri, related to money laundering activities.

According to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source, the man, in his 70s, is believed to have received a reward of more than RM700,000 from 2016 to 2017, in return for carrying out money laundering activities, suspected to be the result of investment fraud.

The man is also suspected of conspiring with the woman, in relation to the failure to declare the source of investment money for the purpose of defrauding a company owned by a high-profile individual.

He was remanded until Feb 14 after Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin allowed the application submitted by MACC, at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today.

MACC senior director of investigation Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed that the man was arrested when he turned up at the MACC headquarters yesterday and that the case was being investigated in accordance with Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama