SEPANG: Independent preacher Firdaus Wong Wai Hung has lodged two police reports over a defamatory remarks and death threat made against him on Facebook.

He lodged the reports at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) police booth here at about 4pm today upon arrival from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Met by reporters after lodging the report, Firdaus said the defamatory remarks against him was made by an individual using the name “Arunakiri Nathan” on Facebook and the posting had prompted another Facebook account holder, by the name of “Pandian Sam” to threaten him with death.

He said he realised the defamatory comments made against him on Facebook yesterday while he was in Jakarta. — Bernama