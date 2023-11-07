Independent speaker charged with insulting Agong in WhatsApp group

IPOH:An independent speaker pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today, to two charges of making offensive postings against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong through the WhatsApp application in November last year.

For both charges, Ab Malik Hussain, 62, was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications to offend others in the WhatsApp group “Questions and Answers on Sufism-(Sufi)”.

The offences were committed at 8.20 pm and 8.23 pm, respectively, last Nov 22 at Batu 10, Kampung Pulau Padang Bota Kiri, in the Perak Tengah district.

Ab Malik, who hails from Kota Bharu, Kelantan, was charged under Section 223(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and may face a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, for each charge, and can also be fined a further RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued, if found guilty.

Judge Azizah Ahmad then set bail at RM3,500 with one surety for each charge and set Aug 14 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Saiful Ahmad Mod Said prosecuted, while lawyer Mohamad Khazali Yin represented Ab Malik. - Bernama