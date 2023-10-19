India approves export of 170,000 tonnes of white rice to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Indian government on Wednesday (Oct 18) approved export of 170,000 metric tonnes of non-Basmati white rice to Malaysia as mark of special friendly gesture between the two countries.

“The decision by the Government of India is reflective of the close ties between India and Malaysia and in line with India’s continued policy of supporting efforts of governments in the friendly countries towards safeguarding domestic food security,” according to the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

The decision to allow special allocation of white rice to Malaysia was conveyed by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar to Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir over a telephone call on the same day, it added.

Zambry expressed his appreciation to the Government of India for extending support to the Malaysian people in view of the current supply situation.

The necessary notification for the export of the special quota of non white Basmati rice for Malaysia has been issued by Indian Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Oct 18, it added.

Since September, consumers in Malaysia have witnessed a significant increase in the price of imported white rice due to the global rice supply disruption caused by climate change and export restrictions imposed by major rice-exporting countries, including India.

The Malaysian government took proactive actions to ensure sufficient supply of rice and that the prices remained affordable.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu was reported saying in late September discussions have been held with representatives of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi over India’s restriction on exports of white rice.

He was hopeful that the G2G meeting would help address the supply issues.-Bernama