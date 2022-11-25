India, Pakistan, Afghanistan congratulate Anwar on becoming PM

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan have expressed hope for further strengthening relations with Malaysia under new Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I look forward to working closely together to further strengthen the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership,“ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a congratulatory message on Thursday evening.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet extended his felicitations to Anwar on becoming prime minister.

“I look forward to working closely with him to further deepen the longstanding fraternal ties between our two friendly countries,“ Shehbaz said.

In other congratulatory messages, Afghanistan’s interim government said it wished the new Malaysian prime minister success during his tenure.

“Afghanistan and Malaysia are fraternal Islamic nations that have friendly relations since 1957. Malaysia has a special place in IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) foreign policy and we stand ready for joint work with the new government in a number of areas,“ the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Meanwhile, Anwar in his tweet thanked Modi for his congratulatory wishes, saying India is an important partner for Malaysia.

“I am looking forward to working closely with you to strengthen ties and cooperation in various areas including trade, investment and culture,“ he added.

Anwar was appointed as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister yesterday. - Bernama