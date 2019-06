PETALING JAYA: India will continue to pursue with Malaysia its request for the extradition of Zakir Naik (pix), despite claims that the preacher will not get a fair trial back home.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said the fairness of the Indian justice system has never been in question.

“India has extradition arrangements with many nations,” he was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying. “In the past, there are numerous cases of successful extradition to India.

“The fairness of the Indian justice system has never been in question. India has made a formal request for the extradition of Zakir Naik. We would continue to pursue the matter with Malaysia.”

Zakir had said the objective of India’s actions seemed to be to put him behind bars without trial and without a hearing.

“As much as I want to hasten up clearing my name from fictitious charges by Indian agencies, they continue an exercise steeped in injustice and unfairness, and are trying everything to put me in jail irrespective of whether I’m guilty or not,” he told theSun.

He said he trusts the Indian judiciary but not the prosecution system.

“Despite allegations and complaints, there is not a single verdict against me in any court anywhere in India or the world,” Zakir added.