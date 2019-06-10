India to seek extradition of Zakir Naik

PETALING JAYA: India will request for an Interpol Red Notice against preacher Zakir Naik (pix) and his extradition from Malaysia after securing a non-bailable warrant against him from a Mumbai special court.

The Hindu today reported that India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to secure an arrest warrant against the preacher and others in an ongoing trial heard by a special court in Mumbai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

The court will decide whether a non-bailable warrant of arrest should be issued against Zakir, with the next hearing scheduled for June 19.

Based on the warrant, the ED will approach the Interpol for issuing a Red Notice through which the assistance of all member countries are sought for the detention of the subject, the newspaper reported.

Malaysia is one of the members and it also has an extradition treaty with India, signed in 2010.

The warrant will also be the basis for the ED to open proceedings against Naik under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The charges are related to more than 1.93 billion rupees (RM115.66 million) from proceeds of crime in India and overseas identified by the enforcement agency, The Hindu said.

In the charge sheet, the ED has alleged that Naik made investments in Dubai where he is developing high-end bungalows.