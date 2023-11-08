Indian community could give PH-BN upper hand

PETALING JAYA: Indian voters have a chance to be kingmakers in 76 state assembly seats in tomorrow’s elections in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, as they make up more than 10% of voters in the constituencies.

MIC vice-president Datuk T. Mohan said the party has been working hard to convince Indian voters to cast their ballots as they can make a difference and help the unity government achieve victory.

“Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have been working together in the government. Both sides have a sizable number of Indian voters who will support each other’s candidates.

“Indians have the free will to choose their representatives on polling day and they should not waste the chance to show their support for the unity government.”

Mohan said the unity government of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahin has made several promises to help the Indians, and now the community should show their appreciation at the ballot box.

He added that there is nothing to worry about as the Indian community will do their civic duty on polling day to ensure unity government candidates are elected.

He said over the last few elections, the political landscape has seen tremendous change and the people realise they hold the power and can change the government every five years if they are unhappy with it.

Out of a total of 132 seats in Selangor, Penang and Negri Sembilan, Indian voters represent more than 10% in 76 state seats.

In Selangor, 13.9% of the 3.7 million registered voters are from the Indian community, in Penang, 11.8% (1.2 million voters) and in Negri Sembilan, 15% (864,425 voters.)

Selangor has the most number of state seats and more than 10% are Indian voters, while 10 seats are in constituencies that have more than 20% Indian voters.

The state seats are Sentosa, (41%), Rawang (25.7%), Meru (24.5%), Ijok (24.2%), Seri Setia (23.4%) and Sungai Tua (23.2%), Kota Kemuning (23.1%), Pandamaran (22.7%), Banting (22.5%) and Bukit Melawati (21.9%).

In Penang, 19 state seats have over 10% Indian voters. In Bagan Dalam, there are 26.5% Indian voters, Jawi (25.5%) and Sungai Pinang (20.1%).

In Negeri Sembilan 20 state seats have more than 10% Indian voters, Jeram Padang (33.6%), Sri Tanjung (28%), Rantau (27.4%), Seremban Jaya (27.2%), Lukut (26.2%), Mambau (25.7%), Rahang (22.6%), Kepayang (22.2%), Nilai (21.6%), Lobak (21.5%) and Chuah (21.4%).

MIC senator Datuk C. Sivarraajh said Indian voters are well aware they will be playing a crucial role in the coming state elections as they were instrumental in PH and BN candidates winning in the last elections.

He said there is a lot of talk about the “green wave” and Perikatan Nasional (PN) will do everything in its power to win the three states held by the PH-BN alliance, adding that the Indian community has to do its duty and help PH-BN retain power.

“The state unity governments need at least an 80% voter turnout to ensure victory. Voters, especially Indians, must stop thinking if they don’t vote and their one vote will not make a difference, as others will vote. Thinking this way is dangerous and can hurt the unity government’s chances.

“Every vote counts and this kind of thinking is wrong. Indians must do their duty and support the present government.”

He said Indians are well aware of the significance of their vote and as it is the key to victory, they must not squander the chance.

Sivarraajh said the election machinery of all political parties must go out and encourage reluctant voters to cast their ballots.