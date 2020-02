KUALA LUMPUR: Visa and consular services at the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur will remain suspended until further notice.

The High Commission, in a statement, said this was in view of the shifting of its new office to Level 1 of Wisma HRIH Lotus at Jalan Pahang in Setapak, here.

“Applicants may regularly check the High Commission’s official website (hcikl.gov.in) for updates regarding the resumption of these services,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, the High Commission said it will be moving to its new office from its current location at Level 28 of Menara 1 Mont Kiara in Kuala Lumpur starting Feb 24 (Monday). — Bernama