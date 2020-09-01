Indian, Indonesian and Philippines’ long term pass holders barred from Sept 7

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will block the entry of long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia and the Philippines starting from Sept 7 due to the sharp increase in positive Covid-19 cases in those countries.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the restrictions included six categories, namely, those with permanent resident status (PR), Malaysia My Second Home Programme (MM2H), expatriates including professional visit pass holders (PVP) and resident pass holders.

Also blocked were couples to Malaysian citizens and their children as well as students from the three countries who wanted to return to Malaysia.

“In the past, I had announced some concessions (for the six categories), but looking at the sudden increase in cases, we decided to impose entry restrictions,“ he said at a daily press conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), here, today.

The Defence Minister said the government would also review restrictions on long-term pass holders from other countries due to concerns of a sharp increase in Covid-19 positive cases in countries which were experiencing winter.—Bernama