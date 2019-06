IPOH: An Indian national was killed after he was beaten by a group of men at a barbershop here on Saturday.

The 56-year-old barber succumbed to his injuries at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital at 2.15am.

Ipoh deputy police chief Supt Mazuki Mat said police were alerted of the incident after he was brought to the hospital.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was taken there by a friend. According to initial medical assessments, the victim died from the injuries he suffered during the assault.

“Forensic personnel dispatched to the scene found 15 blood stains on the barber shop’s wall and chairs. There were traces of blood which were wiped as well,” he said today.

Police arrested three men, aged between 20 and 40, to facilitate investigations. No closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage was available at the shop.

Policemen have confiscated a shirt and a pair of shoes belonging to one of the suspects who was arrested.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at the hospital’s forensics department to determine the cause of the death.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.