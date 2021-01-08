Indian national charged with dishonest misappropriation of property

SEREMBAN, Jan 8: An Indian national was charged in the Sessions Court here today with dishonest misappropriation of property involving a title for a piece of land in Gadung Jaya, Labu, resulting in a loss of more than RM2 million two years ago.

D Silvester, 61, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Madihah Harullah.

He was charged with dishonestly using the title for a 2.461 site at Mukim No Hakmilik 464 Gadung Jaya, Mukim Labu, for which he had obtained RM2.38 million.

The offence, under Section 403 of the Penal Code, was allegedly committed at the Seremban District and Land Office on Oct 11, 2019.

Silvester, who faced an imprisonment for up to five years and fine, if found guilty, was allowed bail of RM20,000 and also ordered to surrender his passport to the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Hafiza Harun prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer M Siveram.

The court set Feb 10 for mention.- Bernama